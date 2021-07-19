Check administration guidance for headteachers, teachers and school staff administering and scoring the phonics screening check.

Documents

2019 phonics screening check: administration guidance

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-872-9, STA/19/8111/ePDF, 153KB, 21 pages

Details

This guidance is scheduled to be updated in April 2022 for the June 2022 check administration.

Use this information to:

  • understand your statutory requirements relating to the phonics screening check
  • plan for the check
  • administer the check
  • submit your school’s check results
Published 31 March 2016
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove cancellation of 2021 assessment information.

  2. Updated for the 2019 test cycle.

  3. 2018 phonics screening check threshold mark added

  4. Updated for the 2018 test cycle.

  5. 2017 threshold included

  6. Updated for the 2017 test cycle.

  7. 2016 phonics screening check threshold mark added.

  8. First published.

