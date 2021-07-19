Information leaflet and videos for parents about end of key stage assessments (often referred to as SATs) for 7 and 11 year olds.

Information for parents: 2019 national curriculum tests at the end of key stages 1 and 2

Information for parents: 2019 national curriculum tests at the end of key stages 1 and 2 (text only version)

HTML

This guidance is scheduled to be updated in April 2022 for the 2021/22 academic year.

This information is for parents with a child at primary school, in year 2 or 6.

Information for parents videos

You can view the information for parents videos below. They provide details about the tests that pupils take at key stages 1 and 2.

Key stage 1

Key stage 2

Published 27 March 2018
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove cancellation of 2021 assessment information.

  2. Updated for the 2018/19 test cycle.

  3. First published.

