For teachers to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupils at the end of KS2.

Documents

Teacher assessment frameworks at the end of key stage 2 for 2018/19 onwards

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-211-7, STA/19/8302/ePDF, 430KB, 10 pages

Details

Teacher assessment frameworks for the 2018/19 academic year onwards

Teachers must use these frameworks for the 2018/19 academic year onwards to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupils at the end of key stage 2 in English writing and science.

The English writing frameworks remain unchanged from those introduced for 2017/18.

The frameworks do not include English reading and mathematics because schools are not required to make statutory teacher assessment judgements in these subjects.

Comparability over time

Changes made to the 2018/19 science key stage 2 teacher assessment frameworks mean that judgements made using this guidance will not be directly comparable to those made using the previous versions.

Published 14 September 2017
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove cancellation of 2021 assessment information.

  2. Updated to include the frameworks for use from the 2018/2019 academic year onwards.

  3. First published.

    Key stage 1: phonics screening check administration guidance
    Resources
    Check administration guidance for headteachers, teachers and school st
    Key stage 1 and 2 national curriculum tests: information for parents
    Resources
    Information leaflet and videos for parents about end of key stage asse
    Teacher assessment frameworks at the end of key stage 1
    Resources
    For teachers to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupil