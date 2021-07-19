For teachers to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupils at the end of KS1.

Documents

Teacher assessment frameworks at the end of key stage 1 for 2018/19 onwards

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-210-0, STA/18/8301/ePDF, 444KB, 14 pages

Details

Teacher assessment frameworks for the 2018/19 academic year onwards

Teachers must use these frameworks for the 2021/22 academic year onwards to make teacher assessment judgements for pupils at the end of key stage 1 in English reading, English writing, mathematics and science.

These frameworks were updated in 2018 for use from the 2018/19 academic year onwards.

The English writing frameworks remain unchanged from those introduced for 2017/18.

Comparability over time

Judgements made against the 2018/19 onwards teacher assessment frameworks will not be directly comparable to those made against previous versions, with the exception of English writing, which used the same frameworks for 2017/18.

Published 14 September 2017
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove cancellation of 2021 assessment information.

  2. Updated to include the frameworks for use from the 2018/19 academic year onwards.

  3. First published.

    Key stage 1: phonics screening check administration guidance
    Resources
    Check administration guidance for headteachers, teachers and school st
    Key stage 1 and 2 national curriculum tests: information for parents
    Resources
    Information leaflet and videos for parents about end of key stage asse
    Teacher assessment frameworks at the end of key stage 2
    Resources
    For teachers to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupil