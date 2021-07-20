Providers should use this form for first time requests or request to top up an existing allocation below £45,000 for the 2021 to 2022 funding year.

Documents

AEB performance request form

XLSM, 283KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

AEB Performance Management review July 2021

At the July 2021 performance management review, providers can submit a request for a 19 to 24 traineeship and ESFA funded National Skills fund allocation for the first time if you hold a ESFA Funded AEB contract.

There is also an opportunity to request a top up allocation for those with a current 2021 to 2022- 19 to 24 traineeship, ESFA funded National Skills fund, or 16 to 18 traineeships allocation below £45,000.

Full details and guidance is available within the form.

The deadline for submission is 5pm Tuesday 3 August 2021. Previous versions of request forms will not be accepted.

Published 16 September 2020
Last updated 20 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the Adult Education Budget (AEB) performance management request form. Providers should use this form for first time requests or request to top up an existing allocation below £45,000 for the 2021 to 2022 funding year.

  2. We have updated the AEB performance management request form for 2020 to 2021 claims.

  3. First published.

    Teacher assessment frameworks at the end of key stage 1
    Resources
    For teachers to make statutory teacher assessment judgements for pupil
    Free service to connect students with letting agents
    Resources
    New House Finder Service makes it easier for students to find the perf
    Higher education graduate outcomes survey UK: 2018 to 2019
    Resources
    Details the activities of graduates who obtained qualifications during