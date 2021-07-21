If you’ve recently applied for student finance, you’ll want to check the progress or status of your application to make sure your money is ready for starting your course.

Sign in to check your application status

There’s no need to call us if you only want to check your application status, instead you can sign in to your online account at www.gov.uk/student-finance-register-login.

The chart below shows which status will likely show on your account as your application progresses.

Your application status will depend on what stage your application is at: Application submitted, Verifying payment details or Payments scheduled

When you submit your application

Your status will show as: Application submitted.

It usually takes us 6 to 8 weeks to process an application, there’s no need to call us for an update while we do this.

While you’re waiting for an update you should check your ‘to-do list’ in your online account in case we need more information or evidence from you. If you do not complete the actions on your ‘to-do list’, your application will not be able to progress.

Before your application is approved

Your status may show as: Verifying payment details.

This means we’re checking some details you gave us in your application to make sure we’ll be able to make payments to when your course starts. These checks usually take around 2 weeks. If we need more information from you, we’ll get in touch to ask for it.

When your application is approved

Once we’ve processed your application and we have all the information we need to approve it, your application status will show as: Payments scheduled.

This means there’s nothing else you need to do and we’ll be ready to make payments to you when your course starts. You can check your bank details are up to date by signing in to your online account.

Other application statuses

If you’ve checked your application status and it’s not showing any of the statuses shown above, we may be checking some other details you’ve given.

Application statusWhat this means
Your application is incompleteYou have not finished filling out your application, you should make sure you’ve given us all the information we need and then submit it
Awaiting payment detailsYou need to give us your bank details so we can schedule your payments. You can update your bank details by signing in to your online account

Follow us

Follow us on social media for regular updates about student finance:

SLC Supplier Spend June 2021
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
The Bishopâ€™s Stortford High School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about The Bis
Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts 2020 to 2021
Resources
Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts for the financial year

Published 21 July 2021 Contents