This statistical release provides national projections for the number of pupils in schools by type of school and age group.

Documents

National pupil projections: trends in pupil numbers - July 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/national-pupil-projections

Details

Actual and projected figures for the pupil population for most school types within England. The release also sets out overall actual and projected figures by age group.

Further education and skills: July 2021
Resources
Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, includi
Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2021
Resources
Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (Augus
T Level progression profiles
Resources
IntroductionWorking closely with employers, we have published the firs

Published 22 July 2021