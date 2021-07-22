Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (August 2020 to April 2021, reported to date) and official statistics covering the apprenticeship service.

Documents

Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

Details

This publication contains apprenticeship and traineeship statistics for England, reported to date, for the first 3 quarters (August 2020 to April 2021) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year. Specifically:

  • apprenticeships (aged 16 and over)
  • traineeships (aged 16 to 24)

Related official statistics covering the apprenticeship service, ‘find an apprenticeship’ and the Skills Toolkit are also included.

Published 22 July 2021