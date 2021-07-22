National Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight the exceptional work being done by employers and apprentices across the country.

National Apprenticeship Week 2022 logo.
  • National Apprenticeship Week 2022 will take place from 7 to 13 February 2022
  • It provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate apprenticeships and bring the whole apprenticeship community together
  • The Week will shine a light on the positive differences that apprenticeships can make to individuals, employers and to the wider economy

The Education and Skills Funding Agency has announced today that the 15th annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place from 7 to 13 February 2022.

The annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships, which takes place across England, will showcase how apprenticeships have helped employers of all sizes and sectors, and people of all ages and backgrounds.

We are encouraging employers to promote the outstanding work their apprentices have been involved in over the past year. We also want to highlight the many benefits apprenticeships bring to businesses of all sizes.

National Apprenticeship Week brings together Apprenticeship Ambassadors, MPs, training providers, apprentices, parents and employers to celebrate the work being done across the whole apprenticeship community, promoting apprenticeships and their impact.

National Apprenticeship Week 2021 was a hugely successful week. Highlights included:

  • over 1,200 virtual stakeholder, employer, provider and schools events

  • NAW2021 trended #1 on Twitter on Launch Day and achieved over 500 million impressions across the week on social media

  • the launch video was seen over 126,000 times across social media channels
  • the Prime Minister shared a launch video which was viewed over 150 million times
  • stakeholder toolkits and assets were downloaded over 17,000 times.

The theme of National Apprenticeship Week 2022 will be announced later in the autumn.

More information on National Apprenticeship Week 2022 will be announced on GOV.UK and on social media channels, @Apprenticeships on Twitter and National Apprenticeship Service on LinkedIn.

To find out more about apprenticeships visit the apprenticeships website.

Published 22 July 2021