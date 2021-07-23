This consultation has concluded

Consultation decisions: Terms of Reference for EPRS in Summer 2021

Ref: OFQUAL/21/6818/1HTML

Consultation decisions: Terms of Reference for EPRS in Summer 2021

Ref: OFQUAL/21/6818/1PDF, 297KB, 13 pages

We have decided to set Terms of Reference which reflect those we proposed. We have made 2 small changes, unconnected to our proposals, which are to confirm that the EPRS will accept applications for Project qualifications at all levels, not just Level 3, and in respect of any in-scope qualification which was awarded to a learner in the UK and not, as the draft suggested, only learners in England.

Detail of feedback received

We received 7 responses to our public consultation.

Proposed revisions to the way the Exam Procedures Review Service will operate for qualifications awarded in summer 2021.

This consultation ran from
to

We are consulting on proposed revisions to the Terms of Reference for the Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) for qualifications awarded in summer 2021.

The substantive changes which we propose concern:

  • Advanced Extension Award (AEA) qualifications
  • Technical Qualifications forming part of T levels
  • the role of the EPRS for summer 2021 qualifications
  • who may make an application

Consultation: Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6800HTML

Consultation: Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6800PDF, 335KB, 20 pages

Draft Terms of Reference for Examinations Procedure Review Service for Summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6800/2HTML

Published 14 June 2021
Last updated 23 July 2021

  1. Added the document outlining the decisions for the consultation.

  2. Due to a technical issue we have decided to extend the deadline for responses until 23:45 on Friday 2 July

  3. First published.

