Details of how Ofqual conducts reviews of exam procedures (EPRS).

Documents

Examination Procedures Review Service Terms of Reference: summer 2021

Ref: OFQUAL/21/6818/2HTML

Details

The Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) is an Ofqual service to review applications for the award of certain regulated qualifications such as GCSEs, AS and A levels. This document outlines the EPRS process from making an application to final decision.

Published 31 January 2018
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. The terms of reference was updated to reflect the arrangements for summer 2021.

  2. New set of Examination Procedures Review Service - Terms of Reference are added that applies for summer 2020 qualifications.

  3. Terms of reference updated.

  4. First published.

