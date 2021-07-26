Recommendations from the School Teachers’ Review Body on teachers’ pay

School Teachers’ Review Body 31st report: 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2627-9, CP 468PDF, 1.15MB, 111 pages

Correction slip

PDF, 75.8KB, 1 page

School Teachers’ Review Body 31st report 2021: Executive Summary

PDF, 108KB, 8 pages

This report sets out the STRB’s analysis of evidence from relevant organisations, its assessment of the labour market for teachers and its proposals for the pay of teachers earning less than £24,000. The government responded to the report in Parliament.

The STRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education on school teachers’ and leaders’ pay and conditions in England.

Published 21 July 2021
Last updated 26 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. This is a correction to one of a series of pay scales in the Appendix of the report which had been subject to a typographical error.

  2. First published.

