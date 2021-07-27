Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mr John Pugh

PDF, 226KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr John Pugh

Location teacher worked: Salford, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 14 July 2021 to 15 July 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr John Pugh formerly employed in Salford, north west England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Climate change awareness at Ashgabat International School
Resources
British Embassy and Ashgabat International School organised an interac
Higher education graduate outcomes survey UK: open data 2018 to 2019
Resources
Open data tables detailing the activities of graduates who obtained qu
School and trust governance during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Research on how governors and trustees responded to the pandemic, whet

Published 27 July 2021