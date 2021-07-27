Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Ms Nicola Hurst

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Nicola Hurst

Teacher reference number: 0941085

Teacher’s date of birth: 17 March 1989

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 12 to 15 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Nicola Hurst, formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 27 July 2021