Mr Andrew Peredruk

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Alexander Peredruk

Teacher reference number: 1572759

Teacher’s date of birth: 27 April 1989

Location teacher worked: Rochdale, north west of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 3 to 4 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Alexander Peredruk, formerly employed in Rochdale, north west of England.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 27 July 2021