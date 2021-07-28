Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Andrew Freethy

PDF, 269KB, 15 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Andrew Freethy

Teacher reference number: 1066060

Teacher’s date of birth: 9 January 1988

Location teacher worked: Westbury, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 19 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Andrew Freethy, formerly employed in Westbury, south west England

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 28 July 2021