ESFA Update further education: 28 July 2021

ESFA Update academies: 28 July 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 28 July 2021

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Darren Burt
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
ESFA subcontracting standard
Subcontracting assurance arrangements for all ESFA funded post-16 prov
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Andrew Freethy
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Items for further education

Reminderlast chance to access support to deliver T Levels in 2023 to 2024 academic year
Remindera consultation on plans to simplify funding for all adult skills training is now open
Information19 to 24 traineeships allocations for the 2021 to 2022 funding year
Informationnon-procured apprenticeship carry-in allocations
Informationqualification funding approval 2021 to 2022
Informationrevised version of college oversight guidance
Informationsubcontracting standard now published
InformationCollege Collaboration Fund (CCF) – outcome of application round
Informationvaccination and further education students
InformationPublic Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund
InformationIfATE consultation on degree apprenticeships

Items for academies

Items for local authorities

Published 28 July 2021