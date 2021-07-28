Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Langley

Teacher reference number: 1234567

Teacher’s date of birth: 6 July 1973

Location teacher worked: Bradford, west yorkshire

Date of professional conduct panel: 12 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Langley, formerly employed in Bradford, west Yorkshire.

Teacher misconduct

