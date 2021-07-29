A best practice guide for apprenticeship end-point assessment organisations and for those considering offering apprenticeship assessment in the future.

Prepare to offer apprenticeship end-point assessment

Starting to deliver apprenticeship end-point assessment

Ongoing apprenticeship delivery as an end-point assessment organisation

Preparing for gateway and completing end-point assessment as an end-point assessment organisation

Results, feedback and celebration after end-point assessment

Apprenticeships should meet the skills needs of apprentices and the needs of employers of all sizes.

Every apprentice should have a high-quality experience that prepares them for a successful career and supports their progression to higher level skills.

In England, every apprentice on an apprenticeship standard must successfully undertake an independent assessment at the end of their training to confirm they have achieved occupational competence. If they do not pass the assessment, they have not completed their apprenticeship. This is known as an end-point assessment (EPA).

End-point assessment is an independent assessment of the knowledge, skills and behaviours which have been learnt throughout the apprenticeship and tests the apprentice’s ability to apply them in the workplace.

Assessments need to be conducted by approved independent end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs).

Awareness of and preparation for assessment is part of the whole apprenticeship journey and should be introduced right at the start of the programme. This will help to ensure an apprentice gets the best out of their apprenticeship and successfully completes their training.

This best practice guide is intended for both new and existing EPAOs and organisations planning to become an EPAO in the future. It outlines the roles and responsibilities of EPAOs with regard to assessment throughout the whole apprenticeship journey.

