Levels of permanent exclusions and suspensions by school type, including information on reasons for permanent exclusions and review panels.

Documents

Permanent exclusions and suspensions in England: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/permanent-and-fixed-period-exclusions-in-england/2019-20

Details

This publication presents statistics on permanent exclusions and suspensions within the 2019 to 2020 academic year across state-funded schools.

The publication includes data on:

  • reasons schools report for excluding and suspending pupils
  • exclusions and suspensions by pupil characteristics
  • independent exclusion review panels

The data has been collected in the school census. Data for earlier years is also included.

Grading gaps in summer 2020
Resources
Ofqual has published two research reports that look at centre assessme
Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Statistics about trainees in their final year of initial teacher train
Evaluation of centre assessment grades and grading gaps in summer 2020
Resources
2 research reports looking at the awarding of centre assessment grades

Published 29 July 2021