Statistics about trainees in their final year of initial teacher training (ITT) in England.

Documents

Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/initial-teacher-training-performance-profiles/2019-20

Details

The ITT performance profiles data includes national and provider-level information about the outcomes for final year teacher trainees in England in the academic year 2019 to 2020. Outcome measures presented are the proportion of final year trainees that gained qualified teacher status (QTS), and the employment rates of these qualified teachers.

The publication also includes statistics on assessment-only candidates and early years ITT outcomes.Information about the number of final year trainees is also provided. This includes:

  • subjects
  • routes into teaching
  • gender
  • age
  • declared ethnicity
  • declared disability
  • previous qualifications

Initial Teacher Training Statistics Publications

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Grading gaps in summer 2020
Resources
Ofqual has published two research reports that look at centre assessme
Permanent exclusions and suspensions in England: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Levels of permanent exclusions and suspensions by school type, includi
Evaluation of centre assessment grades and grading gaps in summer 2020
Resources
2 research reports looking at the awarding of centre assessment grades

Published 29 July 2021