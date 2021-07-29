The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about City of London Academy.

Documents

ADA3876: City of London Academy

PDF, 255KB, 23 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3876

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: London Borough of Hackney

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 29 July 2021