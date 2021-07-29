Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (CTF) 21.

Documents

Common transfer file 21: specification

PDF, 968KB, 61 pages

Details

This technical specification is for software suppliers developing and maintaining common transfer files (CTF) in school and local authority management information systems (MIS).

This guide is for local authorities and schools to help them use CTF 21.

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.The CTF 21 will be valid for use from September 2021.

You should also refer to the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in MIS, and that we use in our data collections.

