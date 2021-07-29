The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Greenfields Junior School.

VAR2153: Greenfields Junior School

PDF, 181KB, 5 pages

Decision reference: VAR2153

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements - approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hampshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 29 July 2021