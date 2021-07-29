The gateway enables you to communicate and seek information about what it means, and involves, to be recognised and regulated by Ofqual.

Documents

Using the recognition gateway: how-to guide

Ref: Ofqual/21/6806HTML

Using the recognition gateway: how-to guide

Ref: Ofqual/21/6806PDF, 3MB, 48 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The recognition gateway is how awarding organisations apply to be recognised by Ofqual. The gateway is an online system that enables you to communicate with us directly and seek information about what it means, and involves, to be recognised and regulated by Ofqual. You can use the gateway to arrange an initial meeting with us to discuss the recognition process.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Richard Williams
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Guidance: Using the recognition gateway: how-to guide
Resources
The gateway enables you to communicate and seek information about what
Apprenticeship assessment
Resources
Information for employers about how apprentices in England are assesse

Published 29 July 2021