Career opportunities at Dounreay for young people increased this year with the addition of a new apprenticeship in quantity surveying.

Two QS apprentices are joining Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd for the first time this month, taking the site’s total intake across its graduate and apprenticeship programme during 2021 to 28.

The 2-year apprenticeship in quantity surveying is being delivered in partnership with Inverness College UHI.The course combines practical on the job experience of major decommissioning projects at the site with high quality classroom studies.

Carol Robertson, apprentice training manager at DSRL, said:

Quantity surveying and estimating is a skillset that is in demand at the site and I’m delighted we’ve been able to launch this new apprenticeship to fill that gap.

DSRL received a higher than usual number of applications to its graduate and apprentice recruitment programme this year.

Several hundred people from across the Highlands and Islands and beyond applied for the 14 graduate places, 8 engineering apprenticeships, 4 business administration apprenticeships and 2 QS apprenticeships.

The successful applicants all start work with DSRL between 4 August and 13 September.

In addition, the site is providing 3-month summer placements for 18 university students this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted some aspects of the site’s apprenticeship programme, resulting in a 6-month extension for those in their final year to catch up on any missed work.

Understanding living costs while studying at university or college
Resources
Information for students about what living cost funding is available (
Guidance: Apply to have your qualifications regulated
Resources
Who and what Ofqual regulates, how to apply to be regulated and what h
SLC Board meeting minutes 2021
Resources
SLC Board meeting minutes from 2021.DocumentsSLC Board meeting minutes

Published 30 July 2021