A financial notice to improve issued to Stratton Education Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Stratton Education Trust

PDF, 241KB, 6 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Stratton Education Trust.

Stratton Upper School became a part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust on 1 October 2020. The conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 30 November 2018
Last updated 30 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page with a note to say that this financial notice to improve is now closed.

  2. First published.

