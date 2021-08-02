Information for academic authorities and students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes in the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Documents

NHS financial support for health students (fifth edition): NHS Learning Support Fund

PDF, 195KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Learning Support Fund (LSF) (fifth edition) gives information about allowances for eligible students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes on or after 1 August 2021.

Published 2 August 2021