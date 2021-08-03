An MoU describing how Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education will work together.

Documents

Memorandum of Understanding between The Institute for Apprenticeships and The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation

PDF, 113KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A: Memorandum of Understanding - Roles and responsibilities, External Quality Assurance of Apprenticeships

Ref: Ofqual/21/6815HTML

Annex to Memorandum of Understanding - The Quality Framework for Technical Qualifications

PDF, 371KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 24 May 2018 by Chief Regulator Sally Collier. It was signed on 18 June 2018 by Sir Gerry Berragan, Chief Executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships (now known as the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education).

An annex to the Memorandum of Understanding was published on 26 April 2019, in relation to the quality framework for technical qualifications.

Published 1 August 2018
Last updated 3 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. 'Annex A: Memorandum of Understanding - Roles and responsibilities, External Quality Assurance of Apprenticeships' added in HTML format.

  2. Annex to the Memorandum of Understanding added, covering the quality framework for technical qualifications.

  3. First published.

    Apprenticeship training provider accountability framework 2021/2022
    Resources
    The ESFAâ€™s accountability framework is for all apprenticeship provis
    Digital identities are the building blocks of our future digital economy
    Resources
    Plans reveal how data can be shared between organisations so they run
    Learning Support Fund 5th edition: 2021 to 2022
    Resources
    Information for academic authorities and students beginning pre-regist