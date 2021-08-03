Aspiring scholars who are planning to study for a one-year master’s degree in British universities can apply.

The application window for the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship programme for 2022 to 2023 is now open. Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a master’s degree at any UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the selected course, travel expenses and visa fees and a monthly stipend.

Alex Ellis, High Commissioner to India, said:

Chevening Scholarships offer a unique opportunity for the future leaders of India to study at some of the world’s best universities in the UK. Whatever your background, your geography, please apply for this chance to learn and experience the best of what the UK has to offer and in doing so, strengthen the living bridge between our two countries.

India is home to the largest Chevening programme in the world. Chevening has been running the scholarship and fellowship programmes in India since 1983. It has helped more than 3,300 scholars and fellows from across India – including many first-generation learners - realise their dream of pursuing a world-class education and training in the UK. Many of these scholars and fellows have gone on to make remarkable contributions towards the prosperity of India.

Candidates can apply for any course of their choice. Further details, including on how to apply, can be found on the Chevening website.

Published 3 August 2021