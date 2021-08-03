As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

May 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 35.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Memorandum of Understanding: Ofqual and the IfATE
Resources
An MoU describing how Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and
India: applications open for Chevening Scholarships 2022 to 2023
Resources
Aspiring scholars who are planning to study for a one-year masterâ€™s
British Embassy Ashgabat welcomes applications for Chevening Scholarships
Resources
Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open be

Published 3 August 2021