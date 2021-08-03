The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School.

Documents

ADA3814: West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School

PDF, 289KB, 23 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3814

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - partially upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Brighton and Hove City Council

Admission authority: local authority

British Embassy Ashgabat welcomes applications for Chevening Scholarships
Resources
Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open be
2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships application window now open
Resources
Applications are invited from qualified Somalis for a one-year Masterâ
The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial Roman Catholic School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about The Car

Published 3 August 2021