Applications are invited from qualified Kenyans for a one-year Master’s degree programme in various universities across the UK.
Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 3 August and 2 November 2021, with applications to submitted through www.chevening.org/apply.
Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.
Since its inception in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year, further demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.
Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Naomi Rayner, said:
As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as Covid-19 and climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever. Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.
Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive. Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants.
British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott said:
This is a fantastic opportunity for all Kenyans passionate about driving change, locally and globally. If you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.
Your background does not matter to us – we want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers, from leaders in business, politics, journalism, and development, who have shared the same experience that you will.
The call for new applicants follows the selection of 28 scholars from Kenya, who each won an award to study at a UK university for the 2021/2022 academic. Another 40 scholars are currently studying in the UK and will soon come back to join the active formal alumni association partly funded by the UK through FCDO. There are over 500 Chevening Alumni in Kenya.
Notes to editors
-
Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.
-
Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and over the past five years we have awarded almost 10,000 scholarships. There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.
-
The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.
-
More information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications available at www.chevening.org and www.chevening.org/scholarships
Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 3 August 2021