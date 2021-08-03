Applications for the Chevening Scholarships 2022/23 to study a Master’s Degree in the UK will be open until 2 November 2021 at 12:00 GMT (midday UK time).

In addition to receiving full funding for one-year master's degrees at a UK university, Chevening scholars also become part of the global Chevening Alumni network of future world leaders.

The process of application to the Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2022/23 is open to individuals with proven leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds and networking skills. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals in more than 160 countries and territories have created networks, friendships, and shared memories and missions that span the world. Additionally, Chevening’s alumni network includes 18 current or former heads of state or government.

The UK continues to play a leading role globally. Home to some of the world’s best universities, brightest students, and most revered academics, the UK’s higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks. Chevening Scholars find themselves immersed in that world, and emerge having grown academically, professionally, and personally as a result of their time in the UK.

The deadline for applications is 2 November 2021 at 12:00 GMT (midday), with applications to be submitted via the Chevening application page.

Chevening Scholarships Officer in Santiago, Marianne Becker, said:

The UK is one of the most diverse countries in the world, and has a long history of welcoming visitors, especially students, from around the globe. Living in the UK exposes you to a variety of cultures, opinions, and experiences. You will leave with friends from places that you did not even know existed.

We are looking for ambitious, professional, forward-thinking leaders from any walk of life. There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ Chevening Scholar, but one thing that all of our previous scholars have in common is that they were eager to live the Chevening experience to the fullest; not just studying but also making the most of opportunities that come with the scholarship.

If you are chosen for Chevening, you will receive a first-rate UK education, which can open doors in your career. You will also become part of the global Chevening Alumni network, full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience as you will, and can offer mentorship, advice, and contacts.

About Chevening

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

Visit the application guidance for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

Published 3 August 2021