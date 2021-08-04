Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No finding: Mr Neil Franklin

PDF, 84.2KB, 1 page

Details

Teacher’s name: Mr Neil Franklin

Location teacher worked: Nottinghamshire, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 8,9, and 13 July 2021

Outcome type: No finding

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Neil Franklin, formerly employed in Nottinghamshire, East Midlands .

The professional conduct panel did not find the case proved. This statement is published at the request of Mr Neil Franklin.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 4 August 2021