An analysis of children’s homes that provide short breaks, usually for disabled children.

Short breaks provide children with opportunities to enjoy different experiences, establish friendships and develop confidence, independence and social/emotional skills. Short breaks can also offer parents or carers a valuable respite from caring responsibilities.

This report covers:

  • children’s homes providing short breaks only, usually for disabled children
  • short-break-only homes that were active on 31 March 2020

We will include a brief summary of data on short-break-only children’s homes in future children’s social care in England national statistics releases.

Published 10 August 2021