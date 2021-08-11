Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 11 August 2021

ESFA Update academies: 11 August 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 11 August 2021

Information for further education

ReminderPost 16 funding from ESFA 2020 to 2021 Chief Finance Officers Certification
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers: market entry process for critical worker-linked provision closes on 15 August 2021
Informationoutcome of consultation on arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical, and other general qualifications in 2021 to 2022
Informationclaiming learner support for procured adult education budget (AEB) and 19 to 24 traineeships

Information for academies

Informationupdated good practice guide for streamlined energy and carbon reporting (SECR) for academy trusts
Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the Schools Rebuilding Programme
Informationoutcome of consultation on arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical, and other general qualifications in 2021 to 2022

Information for local authorities

Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the Schools Rebuilding Programme
Informationoutcome of consultation on arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical, and other general qualifications in 2021 to 2022
Published 11 August 2021