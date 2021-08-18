We monitor the data reported to us as part of our assurance work to review how the funding system and funding rules operate.

Documents

Financial Assurance: Monitoring post-16 funding for 2021 to 2022

HTML

Details

Financial assurance: monitoring post-16 funding 2021 to 2022

This document lists the areas that we are monitoring during the 2021 to 2022 funding year (1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022) and provides guidance on how to correct data quality or funding errors.

This document is for colleges, training providers and other providers who have a funding agreement with us to deliver:

  • 16 to 19 study programmes
  • 16 to 18 traineeships
  • 19 to 24 traineeships
  • adult education budget
  • advanced leaner loans
  • apprenticeships
  • T levels
  • T level transition programmes

Specifically, it is aimed at those staff who submit data to us and those who review data quality. We have included a summary of all the relevant rules and guidance to help you review your data returns and ensure funding is correct.

Information for the 2020 to 2021 funding year is still available.

Contact us

For all queries about funding reports please contact us using the online enquiry form.

Young, outstanding Singaporean professionals presented with UK Chevening 2021/2022 scholarships
Resources
Dr Glorijoy Tan, Dr Muhammad Taufeeq Wahab, Mr Aloysius Chang and Mr T
Dame Alice Owenâ€™s School: August 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Dame Al
Bexley Grammar School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Bexley

Published 18 August 2021