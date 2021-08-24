Guidance for Ofsted inspectors to use when inspecting safeguarding under the education inspection framework.

The guidance sets out what inspectors must consider when inspecting safeguarding. It outlines the evidence that inspectors will look for during inspections and sets out the judgements they will make.

It needs to be read alongside the education inspection framework (EIF) guidance.

For further reading, see Ofsted’s safeguarding policy.

Published 2 September 2019
Last updated 24 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. A new section has been added to the policy about Ofsted’s review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges and there are further references throughout the guidance outlining expectations of providers. Updates throughout to align with the Department of Education's updated guidance ‘Keeping children safe in education’.

  2. First published.

