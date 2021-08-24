Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Mark Thompson

PDF, 240KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Mark Thompson

Teacher reference number: 3557904

Teacher’s date of birth: 1 June 1990

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 16 and 17 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Thompson, formerly employed in Lincolnshire, East Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

New Register of apprenticeship training providers digital service planned to go live from 17 May
Resources
Application guidance for joining the Register of apprenticeship traini
Inspecting safeguarding in early years, education and skills settings
Resources
Guidance for Ofsted inspectors to use when inspecting safeguarding und
Parmiterâ€™s School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Parmite

Published 24 August 2021