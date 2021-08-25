As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

July 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 35.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Chevening OCIS/Abdullah GÃ¼l Fellowship applications for 2022/2023 are now open
Resources
EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eChevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship
Teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers advice
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on revisions to the current version of th
Higher education short course trial Challenge Competition
Resources
Announcing the new funding, OfS chair Lord Wharton said:'Higher educat

Published 25 August 2021