Ofsted's National Director for Social Care, Yvette Stanley, writes to Josh MacAlister, Chair of The Case for Change, about Ofsted's response to the review

Letter from Yvette Stanley, National Director Regulation and Social Care, to Josh MacAlister, Chair of The Case for Change

This letter was sent from Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director Regulation and Social Care, to Josh MacAlister,Chair of The Case for Change, the independent review of children’s social care.

It sets out Ofsted’s response to the review, including feedback on some key issues raised.

Published 25 August 2021