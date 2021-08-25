You can apply for a postgraduate scholarship from the UK government to cover things like course fees and the cost of living when you study in the UK.

International students from the EU aren’t eligible for these scholarships. If you’re from Malta or Cyprus you can still apply for Commonwealth Scholarships.

There are also undergraduate scholarships available if you’re from the Falkland Islands, St Helena or the Seychelles.

Apply for a scholarship to do a one-year taught masters

Check if your country is eligible for a Chevening Scholarship.

You can apply for a Chevening Scholarship if all of the following apply:

Check when you can apply for this scholarship.

If you’re from a Commonwealth country

If you’re from a developing Commonwealth country you can apply for funding for:

  • a masters
  • a PhD
  • a split-site PhD

If you’re from a developed Commonwealth country you can only apply for funding for a PhD or a split-site PhD.

Check the eligibility for the different Commonwealth Scholarship schemes.

If you’re from the USA

You can apply for a Marshall Scholarship to do a masters or a PhD if all the following apply:

  • you graduated from a 4-year undergraduate course in the USA in the last 3 years
  • you got a GPA of 3.7 or more in your degree
  • you haven’t studied for a UK degree before

Check when you can apply for this scholarship.

