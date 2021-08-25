Definitions and guidance for each category on the Learning Aim Reference Service (LARS)

Documents

Learning aims reference service (LARS)

HTML

Details

This document describes the categories used within the Learning Aim Reference Service (LARS).

Short university courses to provide flexible training
Resources
Learners will be able to upskill or retrain at a pace that fits their
Postgraduate scholarships for international students
Resources
You can apply for a postgraduate scholarship from the UK government to
ESFA Update: 25 August 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Published 25 August 2021