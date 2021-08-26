Summary statistics on the number of estranged students and care leavers awarded student finance, by HEP, in AYs 17/18 to 20/21.

Estranged students & care leavers by HEP: AYs 2017/18 - 2020/21

The statistics include students ordinarily domiciled in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, who were approved for means-tested funding.

Published 26 August 2021