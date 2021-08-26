Estimates of young people (aged 16 to 24 years) who are not in education, employment or training, by age and sex.

Documents

Young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), UK: August 2021

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/youngpeoplenotineducationemploymentortrainingneetukaugust2021

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Student Loans Company urges students to prepare for payment
Resources
SLC is supporting students to get ready for the first student finance
SLC prepares to pay record number of students
Resources
Chris Larmer, Executive Director, Operations on how students can make
Standards for school food in England
Resources
Guidance on the standards for planning and providing food in schools.D

Published 26 August 2021