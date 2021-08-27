The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Archbishop Sumner C of E Primary School.

Documents

VAR2719: Archbishop Sumner C of E Primary School

PDF, 125KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2179

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Kent County Council

Admission authority: The Governing Board of Archbishop Sumner C of E Primary School, London Borough of Lambeth.

Published 27 August 2021