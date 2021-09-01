Ofsted’s safeguarding policy and guidance for inspectors on handling safeguarding disclosures.

Documents

Ofsted safeguarding policy

HTML

Safeguarding concerns: guidance for inspectors

HTML

Details

The safeguarding policy sets out Ofsted’s approach to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adults. It applies to all areas of Ofsted’s work.

The separate guidance sets out what inspectors should do if they learn during an inspection that a child or learner is being harmed, or is at risk of harm.

Published 5 February 2015
Last updated 1 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the internal contact inspectors should use when arranging a safeguarding referral.

  2. Updated Ofsted's safeguarding policy to reflect our current strategy, and added guidance for inspectors.

  3. The policy now has an annex: assessment of risk in settings, where children attend, because individuals reside on the premises or have access to children and young people.

  4. First published.

    Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2021 to 2022
    Resources
    Information about how to claim funding for some types of learning adju
    Adding Prevent for HE e-learning to a learning management system
    Resources
    Files and guidance for institutions to upload the e-learning module to
    Ten Malawians off to the UK under Chevening scholarship
    Resources
    Acting High Commissioner and Malawi's Deputy Education Minister bade f