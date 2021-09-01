Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 1 September 2021

ESFA Update academies: 1 September 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 1 September 2021

Information for further education

Reminderthe data collection for further education (FE) workforce closes on Friday 24 September 2021 at 4:00pm
Informationindependent training providers (ITPs) financial forecasts
InformationSecretary of State Approved List of Independent Special Schools in England and Wales and Special Post-16 Institutions 
InformationESFA funded AEB contracts for services 2021 to 2022
InformationESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2021 to 2022 - Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy 
Informationearnings adjustment statement (EAS)
Informationnew webinar on understanding the ILR and data in the apprenticeship service - September 2021
Your feedbackconsultation open for second cycle of Higher Technical Qualifications
Your feedbackcollege data collections – research participants needed
Your feedbackESFA’s AFED (Analyse Further Education Data) dashboard research

Information for academies

InformationAcademy Trust Handbook 2021 digital version published
InformationUnderstanding your data: a guide for school governors and academy trustees updated
Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the School Rebuilding Programme

Information for local authorities

