The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Robert Hanson

Teacher reference number: 1258399

Teacher’s date of birth: 12 February 1991

Location teacher worked: Bristol, south west of England.

Date of professional conduct panel: 25 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Hanson, formerly employed in Bristol, south west of England.

Published 8 September 2021